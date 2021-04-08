UDOT to split lanes on I-15 in Clearfield and Roy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is scheduled to split lanes on northbound and southbound Interstate 15 in Clearfield and Roy as part of the I-15 Davis-Weber Express Lanes project.

These lane splits will be similar to ones in place last year, and will allow crews to continue working in the freeway median, said a news release from UDOT.

The northbound lanes on I-15 will be split as early as Friday morning from near 700 South, SR-193, to near 650 North in Clearfield. On April 13, the southbound lanes will be split from near 5600 South in Roy to near 650 North in Clearfield. The lane splits will not affect access to Hill Air Force Base at 650 North.

The lane splits, which will be in place through the end of 2021, will accommodate work on I-15 bridges over 200 South in Clearfield and the Union Pacific Railroad and 5600 South in Roy, the news release said.

Drivers should follow posted signs and road markings, and plan ahead to make necessary lane changes before approaching the lane splits, the news release said. Drivers exiting I-15 should stay in the right lanes, and through traffic can use all lanes.

UDOT is extending the I-15 Express Lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. This project will help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along I-15. Additional improvements include new bridges at Church Street and 200 South, wider bridges and deck replacements at five locations, new ramp meters and other ramp improvements, and concrete panel replacement from Hill Field Road to I-84. Construction began in May 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021.

More information about the lane splits is available here.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest project information and closure details, click here.