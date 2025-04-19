UHP: I-80 driver arrested after trying to run Tesla off the highway in alleged road rage incident

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly trying to run a Tesla off the road during a series of high-speed road rage incidents on Interstate 80.

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old man was booked into jail Friday for investigation of an alleged road rage incident on westbound Interstate 80.

Utah Highway Patrol was alerted to a reckless driving incident, which reportedly happened between mile markers 52 and 99, a span of 47 miles.

“A gold sedan was unable to maintain its lane and was not allowing people to pass,” says a court document filed in the arrest of Oscar Fayani.

“The reporting party got pass the vehicle eventually. A second caller reported the vehicle doing similar things, then observed the gold sedan road raging with a black Tesla.

“This witnesses reported the vehicles going 115-120 MPH. The Tesla driver was stopped and questioned. The Tesla driver and one of the other witnesses reported the driver of the gold sedan drive into the Tesla ‘on purpose’ to push it off of the roadway.

“According to other witnesses, as well as the Tesla driver, the Tesla driver was attempting to get away from the gold sedan who started to follow him.”

Troopers questioned the first caller, witness No. 1, who said that at about mile marker 52, a semi was driving at about 55 mph, slower than the speed limit, and the suspect vehicle “eventually passed the truck and moved over.

“As other vehicles attempted to pass the gold sedan, the suspect vehicle pulled back in front of them, cutting them off and causing a near-miss accident. The witness passed and was cut off.

“The witness stated he sped up and the suspect driver started to speed up and tailgate him extremely close. The witness stated he was going up to 95 MPH. Eventually he slowed down and the suspect driver slowed even further. He lost sight of the suspect vehicle around mile marker 72.”

Witness No. 1 said he did not see a weapon, “but expressed to me that he was scared that the suspect driver might try to attack him based on body language he was seeing.”

Witness No. 2 reported seeing the gold sedan in the left lane, parallel to a black Tesla, and said he saw the gold sedan swerve into the Tesla’s lane “on purpose” to attempt to push it off of the road.

The Tesla avoided contact and did not appear to be responding aggressively, witness No. 2 said.

“He stated the Tesla tried to speed up and the gold sedan attempted to speed up to chase him. The witness stated he was going over 100 MPH and the gold sedan and Tesla were visibly pulling away from him. Witness stated he estimated the vehicles were going 115 to 120 MPH.”

Witness No. 1 reported he saw the black car pass him near mile marker 76, and estimated its speed at about 120 MPH. That witness said the gold sedan then speeded past him, “attempting to catch up to and chase the black car.”

At mile marker 88, troopers activated lights and sirens, and the black Tesla exited at mile marker 99. The gold sedan continued west, and the trooper saw it drifting between lanes. A traffic stop was made near mile marker 101.

“At first the driver refused to identify. I put my spikes under his tire and told him he was detained until I could identify him. I had already informed him that I had observed a lane violation and multiple witnesses called him in (for) driving reckless. He eventually gave me the name Oscar Fayani.”

The Tesla driver told the other trooper that earlier, he exited in an attempt to get away from the suspect vehicle, and waited for a few minutes.

“He stated that after he got back on the freeway the gold sedan was waiting for him. The driver stated that the suspect intentionally tried to push into his lane and push him off of the roadway.”

Fayani was arrested for investigation of alleged:

Aggravated assault, road rage, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, road rage, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor

He was ordered held without bail in the Tooele County jail.