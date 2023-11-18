Unified Fire saves 4 dogs, 5 chickens in Magna backyard after knocking down house fire

MAGNA, Utah, Nov. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Fire Authority responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Magna.

“This morning at approximately 8:30 a.m., fire was reported in Magna,” a statement from Unified Fire says. “Medic Engine 102 quickly arrived and swiftly started an offensive interior attack.

“The home was unoccupied; however, there were four dogs and five chickens living in the backyard. Animal control has since taken those animals into their possession. Fire is under investigation and a dollar amount is still being considered. No injuries to anyone on scene.”

