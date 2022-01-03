Unified Police seek help finding man missing from Salt Lake City facility

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 30.

Curtis Dyett, 53, was last seen at Mt. Olympus Rehabilitation Facility, 2200 E. 3300 South, on Thursday.

A Facebook post by Unified Police Department says the man may possibly be headed to his brother’s house in Magna. It’s also possible he was heading to a Walmart store, but it isn’t known which one.

Dyett doesn’t have a cellphone or money, the post says. He uses a walker and has a heart condition for which he needs medication.

Police say it isn’t known what he was wearing when he left the facility.

Anyone who has seen Curtis Dyett is urged to call UPD at 801-840-4000.