Update: Bennion Creek Fire now 5k acres, 10% contained

SCHOFIELD, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The #BennionCreekFire near Schofield is 10% contained and has burned approximately 5,000 acres, Utah Fire Info tweeted late Friday night.

“Crews focused on constructing hand lines around east of Starvation Creek and protected structures in the Aspen Cove community,” the tweet said. “Additional resources arrived at the incident.”

The Aspen Cove area was evacuated Thursday afternoon

On Friday morning, crews were working to establish containment on the blaze, which had been fanned earlier by significant winds, which pushed it to the southeast.