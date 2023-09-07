Update: Car owner unaware of lights that confused Salt Lake City motorists

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman became the subject of a police investigation this week after red and blue vehicle lights she hadn’t been aware of began confusing other motorists.

Salt Lake City police asked for the public’s help Wednesday identifying a motorist believed to be impersonating a police officer. The driver later was sent news reports about the suspicious vehicle and realized it was the black Dodge Charger she had recently purchased, police said.

The woman called police and informed them she wasn’t aware of the red and blue lights embedded into the fog lights.

“The registered owner reported being unaware of the red and blue lights, controlled by a smartphone app, were activated,” SLCPD said in a news release Thursday. “The driver said while going to lunch she noticed cars pulling over for no explainable reason. Later in the evening, a family member sent the registered owner a local news article about the suspicious circumstances and she called SLCPD.”

Police say the woman was not impersonating police and has removed the red and blue lights.

Police became aware of the vehicle following reports from motorists on Interstate 80 in between the Salt Lake City International Airport exit and Redwood Road. It was also seen on 400 South near Emery Street, police said.

SLCPD released a photo of the car to seek the public’s help with identifying it.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds community members to become familiar with all components of their vehicles,” the news release says. “If a community member is being pulled over and has questions or concerns, they should call 9-1-1 immediately.”