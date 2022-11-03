Update: Driver found dead after I-15 crash in Murray likely took his own life

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators with the Utah Highway Patrol now believe a man found dead after a Wednesday morning crash on I-15 in Murray likely took his own life.

Late Wednesday night Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP public information officer, told Gephardt Daily investigators “were leaning towards suicide.”

Emergency dispatchers first received calls about an incident involving a passenger vehicle and a car-hauler in the area of 53000 South about 9:45 a.m.

After colliding with the car-hauler the man in the other vehicle got out of his car and apparently took his own life, Roden said. “The crash happened first, and it appears he then got out and shot himself.”

The driver of the jack-knifed car-hauler was uninjured and none of the several cars on the hauler came loose.

The incident was originally investigated as a possible road incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this story as details emerge.