Update: Hanksville GoFundMe page set up after devastating flash flood sweeps through town

HANKSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 2, 2021 — A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the town of Hanksville after severe flash flooding caused a wall of water to push through town Wednesday.

The account, set up by Mayor Jeffren Pei and others, says: “Hanksville, Utah, everyone’s beloved Lake Powell stop, adventure town, and home to many, was tragically flooded, causing an immense amount of damage and loss. We are raising relief funds to help recover from this tragic event. Please donate and share. Anything helps! We set the goal for $90,000 because we have no idea all the damage just yet. Hanksville is full of locals who are strong together but still need the help they can get to get back on their feet.”

A tweet from the National Weather Service Thursday morning said the flood warning that was in effect for the Hanksville area has now expired and Wayne County officials are reporting that waters have receded in the town, but have left significant mud and debris.

A statement from the NWS Salt Lake City Wednesday night said: “At 9:51 p.m. MDT, local law enforcement reported river flooding along the Fremont River between Caineville and Hanksville.

“Flood waters are expected to continue down stream through the Dirty Devil River. A significant rise and river flooding is expected along the Dirty Devil River between Hanksville and Hite Marina.”

Hanksville resident Melissa Avery experienced the floods first hand. She shared videos on Facebook that captured images including a car submerged to the headlights in flood waters, and a driver wading away from a car through waist-deep waters.

“Please keep Hanksville in your thoughts and prayers,” Avery wrote in her post, which she allowed Gephardt Daily to share.

“Our town is completely flooded and many are experiencing loss. I’m feeling very blessed that our home is okay and we were able to help some people!”

Major flooding was also reported in nearby Capitol Reef State Park.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.