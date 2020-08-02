Update: Hollow Fire in Sanpete County now 40% contained at 1.4K acres

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Hollow Fire in Sanpete County is now 40% contained at just over 1,400 acres, officials said Sunday morning.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info at 9 a.m. said: “M ore accurate mapping shows the fire at 1,416 acres. Control lines have been constructed around the perimeter. Today crews are working to extinguish heat sources within the fire.”

A Saturday night tweet said firefighters had secured 40% containment, and a Type 3 incident management team would assume command of the incident.

“A few resources will remain on scene overnight to monitor the fire,” the tweet said.

The fire, burning near Indianola, initially broke out Friday and was said to be estimated at “25 acres, with roughly 40 structures threatened,” Utah Fire Info said.

No structures have been damaged by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Gephardt Daily will have updated information as it is released.