Update: Pioneer Theatre Co. show ‘Waitress’ closes early due to illness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Pioneer Theatre company announced Thursday afternoon that the final four performances of the musical “Waitress” have been cancelled due to illness.

“Due to multiple illnesses within the ‘Waitress‘ company, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining four performances of our run,” a social media post from the company says.

“Please know this situation was unavoidable and we are not making this decision lightly. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding that, in this case, the show must unfortunately not go on.

“We wanted you to hear this directly from us and, more importantly, to save you an unnecessary trip to the theater had you planned on attending one of our final performances.”

Current ticket holders have reportedly received an email on the topic.

“If you would like to speak with our patron services team directly, please call 801-581-6961 or email [email protected].

“We cannot thank you enough for your support. It means the world to us. We are disappointed to see our 24/25 Season end this way, but we look forward to welcoming you back this fall. Thank you.”