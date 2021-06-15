Update: Police ID man beaten to death in Magna by multiple attackers

MAGNA, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a 41-year-old man who was fatally beaten in Magna on Monday afternoon.

The deceased is Fred Valdamar Ortiz, a resident of Magna, said a tweet from Unified Police Department Monday night. It was initially reported Ortiz was 42.

“About 1:30 p.m., we received a call of multiple individuals beating a male, the address is 3600 S. 8400 West in Magna,” Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

Ortiz was found unconscious outside when police arrived and was taken to Intermountain Medical Center, where he died approximately one hour later.

Cutler said numerous individuals are in custody and police are working to determine who is responsible and who was a witness. All those in custody range in age between 18 and early 20s. She added investigators believe everyone who was responsible for the incident is in custody.

Cutler said it is believed the victim and the alleged attackers are known to one another.

The suspects’ identities have not been released at this early stage.

Detectives were still on the scene of the beating Monday night.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.