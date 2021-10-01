Update: Search continues for overdue hiker in Zion National Park; current photo released

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The search is continuing for an overdue hiker in Zion National Park Friday afternoon.

“Search and rescue operations at Zion National Park for missing hiker John Fiske Burg are ongoing and the Canyon Overlook Trail and Pine Creek Canyon remain closed,” said a news release from the park in Springdale.

Zion National Park rangers are being assisted by Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials.

On Friday, a photo was released of Burg sitting with his trekking poles, taken on Monday, the day before he went missing.

Burg was last seen Tuesday at approximately 7 a.m. leaving the La Quinta hotel in Kanab. He was staying there with a group of 50 hikers and stated he might hike the Canyon Overlook trail. His vehicle was found at the trailhead of that trail. It is unknown at this time when Burg arrived at the trailhead.

The missing man is 79 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and no facial hair. He may be wearing a light yellow shirt, shorts, black over light red Salomon ankle-high hiking shoes, and a white visor hat with neck guard. He may have been carrying a dark-colored, older backpack with a two-way radio hanging from the left shoulder strap. Burg is also known to use two trekking poles, black over silver.

Canyon Overlook trail is in the Upper East Canyon just to the east of the Zion-Mount Carmel tunnel on State Route 9.

If you have any information regarding Burg, you are asked to contact the National Park Service Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

