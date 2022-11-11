Update: Spanish Fork teens found safe by UTA police in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Spanish Fork teenagers missing for nearly a week were found Thursday night by Utah Transit Authority police in Murray.

Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah Seeley, 13, “were found late last night,” according to a Facebook post about 7 a.m. Friday from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The teens had been missing since running away Nov. 4, Spanish Fork police said.

A post on the Bring Katiana Home Instagram page confirmed the teens were safe.

“Katiana & Elijah were found safe this evening. The greatest moment we’ve ever had! We appreciate the support and we were able to bring them home because of all of you! As the families work on helping these children heal, please be respectful and give them their privacy. Thank you all again,” the post states.