Update: Willow Creek Fire zero percent contained at 48 acres

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, July 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Willow Creek Fire, which broke out Wednesday night, is zero percent contained at 48 acres.

“With the quick response of air and ground resources, the #WillowCreekFire was held to 48 acres,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info Thursday morning.

“Federal and state crews, along with Dromedary Peak and Snake River Hotshots, will be working to establish containment today. Please avoid the area for firefighter and public safety.”

The fire, near Willow Creek Canyon and east of the Sevier County town of Redman, was first reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Actively running in pinyon juniper and growing rapidly,” said a Wednesday night tweet from Utah Fire Info. “25+ acres. Air and ground resources on scene…. fire is very visible in Sevier/Sanpete Co.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Other Utah wildfires currently active are:

The Morgan Canyon Fire, at 509 acres and 55% contained

The Bennion Creek Fire, 8,313 acres and 94% contained

The Bear Fire, 12174 acres, 93% contained

The Monk Springs Fire, 170 acres, 80% contained

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.