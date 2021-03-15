UTA Police officer assaulted in Salt Lake City, officers from multiple agencies respond to scene

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police from multiple agencies responded to downtown Salt Lake City Sunday evening when a UTA Police officer who was being assaulted called for help on his radio.

The UTA officer was in the area of the 300 South block of Main Street after a report that a vehicle had hit a catenary pole, a pole used to connect Utah Transit Authority’s Trax to their source of power.

“Once the officer was there, he witnessed an altercation in the area, and intervened,” said UTA spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily.

“They did not want his intervention, and the altercation escalated, and they started to assault the officer.”

Arky said at about 7:10 p.m. that no other details were available because the investigation had just started.

A scene photo (below) shared with Gephardt Daily suggests someone was taken into custody, but Arky could not confirm that at the time of the call.

Arky did say UTA would be rerouting Trax trains from the immediate area. For rider updates when available, click @RideUTA.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as details become available.