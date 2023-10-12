Utah County sheriff identifies alleged gunman shot, killed by deputies

FAIRFIELD, Utah, Oct. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified the 33-year-old man shot and killed Wednesday after he allegedly pointed at gun at Utah County sheriff‘s deputies.

Tyler James McCleve, of Pleasant Grove, was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wells Canyon Road in Fairfield.

Deputies responded to an 11:17 a.m. emergency call from McCleve, who told dispatchers he had shot himself in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, McCleve brandished a firearm at them and refused their orders to drop the gun, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Garrett Dutson said. Deputies shot the man and administered first aid until paramedics arrived, Dutson said.

McCleve was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened southwest of Fairfield, in a rural area frequented by ATV enthusiasts and campers.