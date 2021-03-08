Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 259 more cases, 2K vaccinated in past day

UTAH, March 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s COVID-19 deaths are declining, as are new cases, and vaccinations numbers are rising.

On Monday, the Utah Department of Health reported one more COVID-19 death and 259 new cases documented in the previous 24 hours. Vaccinations during that period numbered 2,087.

That Utah’s known cases of coronavirus to a cumulative 375,109, and total COVID-19 related deaths to 1,977.

The latest death was of a Washington County man, between ages 65 and 84, who was hospitalized.

Vaccines administered in Utah now total 857,750. The chart immediately below shows vaccinations by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah now number 2,251,204, an increase of 3,083 since yesterday. Total tests administered number 3,917,828 total tests, an incraese of 5,530 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 518 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.06%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.38%.

Currently, 193 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,913.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.