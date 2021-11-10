Utah COVID-19 update: 12 more confirmed deaths, 1,531 new cases since Tuesday

UTAH, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 12 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,531 more cases since the last report, which was Tuesday.

Total known coronavirus cases in Utah now total 567,665. Of today’s new cases, 330 were in school-aged children: 172 in children ages 5 through 10, 77 in children 11 through 13; and 81 in children ages 14 through 17.

Total deaths now stand at 3,325. The 12 new deaths were of:

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, unknown hospital or LTCF status

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,874,399 total vaccines administered which is 20,016 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated have been at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated have been at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

UDoH reports 3,799,714 people tested, an increase of 12,908 people since Tuesday.

It reports 6,894,281 total tests, an increase of 26,544 tests since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,608 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.3%.

There are 571 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,791.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 data broken down by area of the state.