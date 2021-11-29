Utah COVID-19 update: 21 more deaths, 2,476 new cases since Friday’s report

UTAH, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 24 more documented coronavirus deaths and 2,476 new cases since the last report, which was Friday.

Total known cases in the state now stand at 594,606. Twenty-one cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

New cases among school children documented since Friday number 465, with 233 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 104 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 128 cases in children ages 14 through 17

Total documented deaths since the beginning of the outbreak now number 3,508. The newly reported deaths were of:

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

An Iron County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Millard County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Millard County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 25 and 44, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Tooele County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Utah County men, older than 85, residents of long-term care facilities

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,122,501 total vaccines administered which is 20,393 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

UDoH reports 3,960,315 people tested. This is an increase of 15,854 people tested since Friday.

It reports 7,227,262 total tests, an increase of 31,346 tests since Friday.

Trends:

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,123 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

There are 524 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,819.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah