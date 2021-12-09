Utah Dept. of Health reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,397 new cases in past day

UTAH, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department on Health Thursday reported 10 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,397 new cases since the last report, which was Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 255 were in school children: 126 in children ages 5 through 10, 55 children ages 11 through 13, and 74 in children ages 14 through 17 since Wednesday.

Known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 609,351.

Total known deaths here number 3,632. The deaths announced Thursday were:

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 24-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,291,969 total vaccines administered, which is 18,066 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests and trends

UDoH reports 4,055,402 people tested, an increase of 8,337 people tested since yesterday. It reports 7,423,476 total tests. This is an increase of 16,980 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,332 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

There are 549 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total Utah hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,477.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah