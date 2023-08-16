Utah DUI enforcement increases today, will continue through Labor Day

UTAH, Aug. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has announced it will increase DUI enforcement now through Labor Day.

“Starting today, law enforcement agencies are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national enforcement mobilization, looking for impaired drivers,” says a news release from the agency.

“Utahns can expect an increase in DUI enforcement through Sept. 4th. During this time, over 180 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 25 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide.”

During 2022, there were 10,413 DUI arrests in Utah, an average of 28.5 arrests per day, the statement says. So far, in 2023, there have been 573 alcohol or drug-related crashes and 51 alcohol and/or drug-related fatalities on Utah roads.

“Every incidence of impaired driving is 100 percent preventable if drivers make the choice to act responsibly,” Robyn LaLumia, director at the Utah Highway Safety Office, said in the prepared statement. “If you decide to drink or are with someone who is impaired, please arrange a sober ride. The consequences are too severe, so call a friend, use a rideshare, have a designated driver, or utilize public transit.”

Male drivers ages 21 through 29 have the highest number of alcohol and drug-impaired crashes and arrests, the news release says.

“DPS wants to remind drivers about the potential consequences of DUIs other than injury and death. These include fines, impound costs, driver license reinstatement fees, mandatory screenings, probation costs, loss of employment, lawsuits, background checks, and inconvenience to family and friends, just to name a few.”

DPS also will continue its Defy Death campaign on social media, TV, billboards, and online. The campaign features the Grim Reaper attempting to persuade drivers always to choose a sober ride.

Anyone who sees an impaired driver is asked to call 911. Signs can include driving too fast or too slow; drifting during a turn or curve; inattentiveness to surroundings; swerving or weaving across lanes; stopping too far, too short, too jerky; and having a slow response at traffic signals.