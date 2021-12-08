Utahns invited to help name Salt Lake City snowplow fleet

UTAH, Dec. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utahns are being invited to help name the Salt Lake City snowplow fleet.

“The Salt Lake City Streets Division utilizes a fleet of snowplows to clear snow and ice from over 1,850 lane miles of roadway,” said a statement from SLC.gov. “We’re excited for the public to help us name 10 snowplows in our fleet! Clicking on the button, vote for your favorite names in each category. The winners will be the 10 names with the most votes.”

The names are divided into four different categories: in “Salt Lake City Puns,” the 12 choices include Snows Park, Sugar Plows, Blizzardy Wells, Rudy Snowbert, and Donovan Mitchill.

In “Puns,” the eight choices include No More Mr. Ice Guy, I Came I Thaw I Conquered, and For Your Ice Only.

In “Movies,” the 10 choices include Han Snowlo, Rocky Plowboa, Baby Snowda, Snowbra Kai and The Blizzard of Oz.

Finally, in “Music,” the five options include Sled Zeppelin, The Notorious P.L.O.W., and Jon Bon Snowvi.

The poll will be open until Tuesday, Dec. 14.

“You can also check out our live snowplow map using this link,” the post says. “The map is only available during winter storms when our crews are actively plowing. Once the snowplow names are finalized, they will be printed on the snowplows and will appear in the map.”