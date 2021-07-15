Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes Babs the snow leopard

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its animal family; Babs the snow leopard.

“Babs comes to us from Toledo Zoo in Ohio due to a recommendation from the Species Survival Plan,” said a zoo Facebook post.

“She is expected to be a mate for Chimeegui, or Chim for short as he’s known here at UHZ.”

Babs is two years old, the post said.

“She’s gorgeous and very chatty with her keepers,” Animal Care Supervisor Melanie Kuse said. “She is a young snow leopard so her coat is beautiful and fluffy! She usually likes to hang out in her igloo or on the top ledge getting wet under the misters.

“Since the mandatory 30-day quarantine we have for all new animals is up, she can currently be seen being sassy and serving looks in Asian Highlands. Come visit her today,” Kuse said.