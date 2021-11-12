Virtual job fair to be held for Utahns next week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual apprenticeship and job fair Thursday, Nov. 18.

More than 100 Utah employers and apprenticeship sponsors are hiring for thousands of open positions statewide and will participate in the free online event, said a news release.

“We are excited to add an apprenticeship pavilion to this month’s job fair,” said Liz Carver, workforce development division director. “Apprenticeships combine paid on-the-job training with related classroom instruction. If you’re looking for a job, it is a great time to consider an apprenticeship.”

Melisa Stark, Utah commissioner of apprenticeship programs said: “We currently have 261 registered apprenticeship programs in Utah with 29 added last year. We are excited to see growth in traditional fields such as construction and manufacturing as well as non-traditional industries such as IT and health care.”

In addition to apprenticeship opportunities, the job fair will feature full-time and part-time job openings in health care, banking, retail, hospitality, transportation, government, education and many more. Find a complete list of participating employers here.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual apprenticeship and job fair is Thursday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register here and sign in to their Utah ID account by clicking ‘my Job Search.’ If they don’t have a Utah ID, they can create an account. Once they are signed in, the registration link will appear at the top of the page. On the day of the event, they should log back in to ‘my Job Search’ to join. The job fair link is available 15 minutes prior to the event. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.