Weber County Sheriff’s SAR crew rescues man with heat exhaustion

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out to Ben Lomond Peak Thursday to help a man suffering from heat exhaustion.

The 19-year-old man was running out of water, a statement on WCSAR says.

“Teams were able to locate the male and bring him off the mountain safely.

“They even met a new friend along the way,” said the post, sharing a wildlife photo.

Recently during these hot days, WCSAR has been getting many calls for heat related issues, the statement says, before sharing the following tips:

On hot days plan on bringing 0.5-1 liters of water per hour for each hour you plan to be out. Plan extra in case you end up being out longer than expected. Turn around when you have used half of your water.

Drink at regular intervals to satisfy thirst to replace water lost as sweat.

Bring snacks to help replace expended energy (carbs and protein) and electrolytes (sodium).

Plan your hikes in the morning or evening to avoid the hotter parts of the day.

Plan your hikes in the morning or evening to avoid the hotter parts of the day. Watch for early signs of heat exhaustion including intense thirst, weakness, discomfort, anxiety, dizziness. If this occurs, find a shady cool area and rest. If symptoms don’t improve or worsen to include confusion or loss of consciousness, call for help.

Lastly, have fun while still being prepared and safe!

The post also shared a request for donations to help fund WCSAR.