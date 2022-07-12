Weber County Sheriff’s SAR helps 5 in weekend responses

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County’s Search and Rescue team successfully took five struggling hikers off the mountains during a busy weekend.

Early Sunday evening the rescuers received a report of three female hikers becoming dehydrated attempting Ben Lomond Peak, according to a 10 p.m. post on the team’s Facebook page.

“A motorcycle team was sent up the trail to locate the hikers. Once located, they were treated on scene.

“When one of the hiker’s condition did not improve, a medical helicopter was called to assist. Thank you to North View Fire and Life Flight for assisting tonight.”

Also on Sunday night, the team posted of two Saturday interventions, one involving a female with a broken leg near Waterfall Canyon, and a male with heat stroke on the Hidden Valley Trail.

“Both individuals were located quickly, treated, and brought off the mountain safely.

“Enjoy your summer and adequately prepare for the heat when going out!”