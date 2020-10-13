West Jordan fire crews rescue driver after car crashes into house

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan Fire Department’s 53 C Shift and Heavy Rescue team responded to an incident in which a car slammed into a house.

The car missed a turn and ran into the back of the house, according to a Monday afternoon Facebook post by WJFD.

“The vehicle struck the power box on the way in, which posed a significant threat to both rescuer and victim,” the post said.

The power was turned off so that crews could extricate the patient, and Heavy Rescue 54 helped with removing the car and then bracing the hole in the structure until permanent repairs could be made.

“Two things come to mind when looking at these pictures,” WJFD said in the post. “First, please slow down. This could have had tragic results. And second, whatever your emergency we are ready for that.”