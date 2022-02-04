West Jordan Police: Driver leads officers in pursuit after being found passed out in car

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A female driver has been taken into custody after failing to stop for West Jordan police officers who initially were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle.

West Jordan Police Sgt. Nelson Vargas told Gephardt Daily that officers were dispatched Thursday night, just before midnight, to the area of 9000 South and 5600 West.

A caller had reported that a Mazda 3 was stopping in the middle of the intersection for no apparent reason.

When police arrived, they found the female driver, whose age Vargas estimated at 25, passed out in the car. They attempted to make contact with the woman, but she fled and a pursuit ensued.

The woman was driving about 40 miles an hour, without headlights, and seemed unsure whether to stop or keep going. Officers were able to spike her tires, and the pursuit finally ended at 9000 South and 3400 West.

When the woman was taken into custody, Vargas said, “she was not very cooperative, but she wasn’t violent. She appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and didn’t seem to understand what the officers were saying.”

No one was injured during the incident. Vargas said the woman was transported to the West Jordan police station.