Two suspects arrested after assault, carjacking in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects have been jailed after a carjacking Friday in West Jordan.

Suspects William Lawrence Barrow, 49, and Samuel Richard Schick, 26, have been charged in the case.

Barrow faces charges of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Schick faces a single charge:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

“The victims pulled into a local store and another vehicle pulled up,” according to a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the West Jordan Police Department. The driver of the second vehicle then walked over to the victims’ car and smashed the rear windshield out with a blunt object.

“The suspect then jumped in the passenger seat and started to hit both the passenger and driver with a blunt force object,” the statement said.

Both the victims were able to get away while the suspects drove off. A short time later both vehicles and the suspects were located, Barrow’s affidavit says. The suspects and vehicles matched the description given by the victims and images captured on security cameras. “An officer spoke with the second suspect about the incident and suspect admitted it they had committed the crimes.”

Schick’s probable cause statement says he watched (Barrow) break the victims’ car window and assault them, then drove away the vehicle he and Barrow arrived in.

Both men are being held without bail.