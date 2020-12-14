West Jordan woman thrown from bed after pickup truck slams into family home

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan woman received a rude awakening early Sunday morning after a pickup truck slammed through the wall of a family’s home and into an occupied bedroom.

Jennifer Worthen, public information officer for West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the incident began shortly after 5 a.m., at 4358 W. Sun Hollow Circle, after three males left a party at a nearby home.

“Three male subjects entered a truck and went into the Circle, crashed through the other home’s fence, at 4358, and then crashed into a truck that was parked in their driveway, which then caused the truck to hit a van that was parked on the side of their home,” Worthen said.

“The truck then reversed and backed into the home at 4392. All males fled the truck,” she said.

One of the homeowners at 4392 W. Sun Hollow Circle, who was asleep in the bedroom, sustained minor injuries when she was thrown out of bed by the impact of the vehicle crashing into the house.

Worthen said the woman was lucky to have only minor injuries, considering all the damage to the bedroom.

The driver and another suspect were detained, and one was still being sought Sunday morning. Worthen said both men are facing charges, which may include driving under the influence. The third suspect also will be charged when he’s taken into custody.

The damage to the house is significant and includes some structural damage to the foundation; however, Worthen said the homeowners are able to stay in the home while they wait for repairs to be made.

Worthen praised the efforts of the fire crews, who carefully checked for anything that might present a hazard.

“Fire did a really good job,” she said. “They checked gas lines and had the power turned off while they investigated. They were very thorough.”