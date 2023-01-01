West Valley City police seek ‘person of interest’ in fatal shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Ogden man Tuesday in West Valley City.

West Valley City police say Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 20, met Xavier Bernal on Tuesday evening outside The Redwood apartment complex at 4000 S. Redwood Road, where the shooting took place.

Police say Bernal arrived at the apartment complex in a vehicle with other people. Bernal was injured when he returned to the vehicle, and those with him drove him to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Upshaw, who lives at The Redwood, is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, also lives at the apartment complex and has not been seen since the shooting, police said.

“Investigators believe the two may be together,” West Valley City police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Upshaw or Guzman is asked to contact West Valley City police at 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously at 801-965-5200 or [email protected]