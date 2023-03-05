Grantsville police: 6 kittens found tortured, dead

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, March 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Grantsville police responded to the scene Saturday night after being alerted to six kittens found deceased and showing signs they had been tortured.

Police was alerted at about 9:38 p.m., and responded to the scene, just off Little Mountain Road by the rock quarry.

“Upon arrival, it was apparent to Grantsville Officers that the kittens had been tortured prior to their deaths. Investigators were called to the scene and evidence was collected. This is an open and ongoing investigation.

“The Grantsville Police Department would like to thank its residents who often act as the community’s eyes and ears, when we can’t be everywhere at once. We appreciate our citizens who recognize that acts like these shouldn’t be tolerated in our community.”