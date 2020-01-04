Woman in custody after brief escape from Grantsville police

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old woman who was arrested Friday night managed to escape from a police cruiser and go on the lam for all of 10 minutes before she was found and in custody again.

Sgt. Allred, with the Grantsville City Police Department, said the woman, identified as Jenny Barber, was taken into custody “for a multitude of charges,” including warrants and drug-related offenses.

“All misdemeanors,” Allred said.

Barber was in the back seat of the police car when she was able to slip one hand out of the handcuffs.

“The lock on the door — that prevents opening it from the inside — malfunctioned,” Allred said. “She opened the door and ran.”

He said Barber was located about 10 minutes later when additional officers arrived and found her hiding about a block away. She still had one hand in the cuffs.

Barber isn’t originally from the area but has been living in Grantsville with her boyfriend for the past several months, Allred told Gephardt Daily. Her boyfriend was with her when she was arrested, and “he was released from the scene and left.”

Regarding the charges Barber is facing, Allred said the police were still processing the case, so more charges are a possibility. He added that when Barber was back in custody, “She said she made the wrong choice.”

“She turned the arrest on misdemeanor charges into a felony by fleeing.”