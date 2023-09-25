Former BYU star Chris Brooks makes NFL debut for Miami scoring machine

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former BYU running back Chris Brooks‘ NFL debut ended up being part of a historic offensive performance by the Miami Dolphins.

The undrafted rookie gained 66 yards on nine carries as the Dolphins’ amassed a franchise record 726 yards of total offense in a 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Miami scored 10 touchdowns and became the first NFL team to score 70 points since the Los Angeles Rams in 1950. The Dolphins also set a single-game team record for rushing yards with 350.

Dolphins RBs De’Von Achane (236 yards, four TDs) and Raheem Mostert (142 yards, four TDs) combined for eight touchdowns and 378 yards of total offense.

Brooks had a strong preseason and secured a spot on Miami’s 53-man roster. He rushed for 813 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and six touchdowns last season at BYU, following three seasons at Cal.

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 3:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier finished with seven carries for 12 yards and two catches for 17 yards in the Falcons’ 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Angry Tyler 😡



📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/mHLNkxXeCY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 24, 2023

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was inactive in Week 3.

Chris Brooks, RB, Miami Dolphins

Read about the former BYU running back’s NFL debut in the story above.

Michael Davis, CB, L.A. Chargers

Davis finished with eight solo tackles and one pass defended in the Chargers’ 28-24 victory over the Vikings.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star was active for the Colts’ 22-19 overtime victory over the Ravens.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School QB was inactive in Week 3.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill finished with four carries for 12 yards and made a 9-yard reception on his lone target in the Saints’ 18-17 loss to the Packers.

Puka Nacua, WR, L.A. Rams

The former BYU and Orem High School star is expected to play Monday night vs. the Bengals.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki made one solo tackle in the Browns’ 27-3 victory over the Titans.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus was inactive in Week 3.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner made four tackles (two solo) in the 49ers’ 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, the Saints announced Saturday. He did not practice this week after leaving Monday night’s game vs. Carolina early.

Zach Wilson, QB, N.Y. Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School QB completed 18 of 36 passes for just 157 yards but did not turn the ball over in the Jets’ 15-10 loss to the Patriots. He was sacked three times for -24 yards and gained 1 yard on his lone rushing attempt.

Injured reserve

Brady Christensen, OL, Carolina Panthers

Dax Milne, WR, Washington Commanders

Practice squads

Matt Bushman, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Kaleb Hayes, DB, N.Y. Giants

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).