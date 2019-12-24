Bountiful police seek to identify suspect in at least 1 of 10 vehicle burglaries

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Bountiful are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a recent vehicle burglary.

Bountiful Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday evening that they have handled 10 vehicle burglaries in the past 24 hours.

“In all the cases the vehicles were left unlocked,” the post said.

The photo above shows a suspect for Case #190003627. Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call Bountiful police at 801-298-6000.

Officials are also reminding everyone to lock their vehicles and never leave valuable items in the vehicle.

“Vehicle burglaries are crimes of opportunity, which means the bad guy is just looking for unlocked vehicles or vehicles with high valued items such as bags, purses, phones, etc. Please be vigilant in protecting your belongings,” the Facebook post said.