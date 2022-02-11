Idaho Potato Commission releases limited-edition potato perfume

Feb. 10 (UPI) — The Idaho Potato Commission announced it is celebrating Valentine’s Day and the state’s signature crop with a limited-edition product: potato perfume.

The IPC said the fragrance, Frites by Idaho, is made from distilled Idaho potatoes and essential oils and is designed to smell like a fresh plate of French fries.

“Whether you’re at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it’s near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal. The smell is too good to resist,” IPC President and CEO Jamey Higham said in a news release. “This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a French fry.”

The commission said the $1.89 bottles of the fragrance sold out quickly on the IPC website, but social media users can still enter an Instagram contest to win free bottles.