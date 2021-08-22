Sixty-foot tall tree lands on people sitting in Highland yard

HIGHLAND, Utah, August 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people in their sixties managed to escape serious injury when a massive pine tree came crashing to the ground after high winds blew through Highland Saturday.

According to the Lone Peak Fire District, crews were called to private property near 6400 West 10500 North Saturday evening around 7:15 where the found the 60-foot-tree laying across the yard and one of the two people it hit still trapped underneath.

While one of the people had been able to climb out, it took first responders about half an hour to cut the other one free.

The fire district told Gephardt Daily both suffered minor injuries, but the person who had to be rescued was taken to a hospital as “more of a precaution.”

The fire district’s Jake Beck says the chairs they sitting in were crushed by the falling tree and pictures he shared from the scene show other things like a riding lawnmower were also hit.

Beck says a second tree on the property was also left leaning over after the storm but had not completely toppled over.