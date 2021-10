SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing teen with Autism and Down Syndrome was found safe around 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

The 13-year-old went missing from a home around 2000 E Gregson Avenue earlier that morning, wearing just boxer shorts, a t-shirt and rain boots.

The Unified Police Department announced the boy had been found about 45 minutes after putting out the “Missing Endangered” alert.