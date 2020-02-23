Update: Person unaccounted for after fire at Roy residence

ROY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is unaccounted for after a fire at a residence in Roy early Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Roy, South Ogden and Clinton were dispatched to the scene, near 2825 West and 4975 South, at 5:03 a.m.

Flames shot out of windows and the roof of the house, and burned the back deck. Two cars burned in the driveway.

Roy City Fire Captain Matthew Heslop told Gephardt Daily both the home and the garage were fully involved and crews did a defensive attack due to the conditions and the residence not being safe to enter.

One person is still unaccounted for, Heslop said. A neighbor told Gephardt Daily the home is inhabited by a woman in her 50s, though it’s not clear if she was home at the time of the fire. It’s also not known if any pets were inside the building.

With flames finally knocked down, firefighters began using poles to knock the glass out of windows, to ventilate the structure. Crews climbed ladders and used flashlights to peer into top floor windows, and knelt to shine their lights into ground-level windows.

The structure is a complete loss, Heslop said, and crews are still on scene adding structural support to the residence so it is safe to enter.

A fire marshal is on scene working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.