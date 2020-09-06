Alan Ritchson to play Jack Reacher in Amazon series

Sept. 6 (UPI) — “Blue Mountain State,” “Titans” and “Smallville” alum Alan Ritchson has landed the lead role of Jack Reacher in a new Amazon drama series.

Nick Santora is the showrunner (“The Sopranos,” “Scorpion”) for the series, which is based on Lee Child’s best-selling novels.

“Lee Child is thrilled and delighted to welcome @alanritchson as Jack Reacher on Amazon TV — we searched the world and found the perfect guy! Happy and excited!” Child’s Twitter feed said Friday.

Season 1 is inspired by Child’s book, “The Killing Floor.”

The show will follow the hulking, 6-foot-5-tall U.S. Army veteran as he travels the country, taking on criminals and helping people who have no one else to turn to.

Ritchson — who is 6-foot-4 — also appeared in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

Tom Cruise does not fit the physical description of the hero, but played the character in 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and 2016’s “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”