‘Dune’ tops North American box office for a 2nd weekend

Oct. 31 (UPI) — The Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya sci-fi drama, “Dune,” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $15.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Halloween Kills” with $8.5 million, followed by “No Time to Die” at No. 3 with $7.8 million, “My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission” at No. 4 with $6.4 million and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” at No. 5 with $5.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Last Night in Soho” at No. 6 and “Antlers” at No. 7 — both with $4.16 million — “Ron’s Gone Wrong” at No. 8 with $3.8 million, “The Addams Family 2” at No. 9 with $3.3 million and “The French Dispatch” at No. 10 with $2.8 million.

Last weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed about $93 million. This weekend’s took in about $62.2 million.

Last week “Dune” brought in $40.5 million.