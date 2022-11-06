3 vehicles crash into livestock on Box Elder County highway, killing 14 cows, injuring several others

GARLAND, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire officials in Box Elder County say three vehicles hit and killed an estimated 14 cows and injured several others Saturday morning.

The cows were hit on State Route 13 about a mile north of Garland, according to Facebook posts from the Garland and Tremonton fire departments. No humans were injured in the crashes, fire officials said.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash at 7:55 a.m. SR-13 was closed in both directions temporarily while crews investigated and cleaned up following the crash.