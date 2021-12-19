Court documents: Fatal shooting came after alleged robbery outside South Salt Lake strip club

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A probable cause statement filed in the case of a fatal shooting outside Southern X-Posure in South Salt Lake reveals suspect Romalice Latrell Williams is facing six felony charges, including aggravated murder and robbery.

Williams, 36, faces charges of:

Aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Giving false personal identity to peace officer, a class C misdemeanor

Officers were called to the scene of the Southern X-Posure Show Club, at 3420 S. State St., at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the probable cause statement says.

“A male was found to have been shot at the scene. The male later died from his gunshot wounds at IMC,” the statement says, referring to Intermountain Medical Center. The SSLPD described the victim as being in his mid-20s.

“The male victim was found to have been shot twice. The A/P (accused person) was found to have committed an aggravated robbery just prior to the shooting at the same location.

“The A/P’s image was captured on surveillance footage from the club. The A/P was observed holding a handgun in the footage. Images of the A/P’s vehicle he had been driving was (sic) also captured on surveillance video from the club.”

Williams’ vehicle was found by Salt Lake City Police officers at about 2:30 p.m. the same day, at a winter homeless shelter at 1659 W. North Temple in Salt Lake City.

Williams was arrested at the shelter, and “claimed his name was Kendrick at the time of his arrest,” the statement says.

“A search warrant of the A/P’s room at the homeless shelter was served. A handgun was found in the room. The handgun was the same caliber as the spent shell casings found at the club. The handgun was found to have been stolen out of Eureka, Colorado.”

Several ounces of what appeared to be bath salts was found in the room, as was an undisclosed quantity of a substances that field tested as marijuana.

“The A/P’s clothing he was observed wearing in the surveillance footage was found inside of his room. The A/P will be restricted from possessing a firearm due to being in possession of marijuana.”

A probable cause affidavit filed in a September 2020 Utah case says Williams was already restricted from possessing a dangerous weapon at that time.

“Post Miranda, A/P stated he was convicted of armed robbery in Louisiana. A/P stated he had the brass knuckles for protection.”

Salt Lake County jail records show that Williams, a Louisiana native, also has gone by aliases Dexter Gillulda, Kenddrick Williams, and Romalice Kendrick.

Williams is being held without bail.