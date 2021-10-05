Crews fight fire at Weber County Transfer Station in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews fought a fire at the Weber County Transfer Station in Ogden on Monday night after an electrical outlet overheated.

Weber Fire District Deputy Fire Chief Britt Clark told Gephardt Daily the fire broke out at the solid waste transfer station at 867 W. Wilson Lane at approximately 8:12 p.m.

Waste transfer stations are facilities where municipal solid waste is unloaded from collection vehicles and briefly held while it is reloaded onto larger long-distance transport vehicles for shipment to landfills or other treatment or disposal facilities.

It took under 10 minutes to contain the fire, Clark said.

Clark said fire companies that responded included Weber, Ogden, Riverdale and Roy.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze, Clark said.