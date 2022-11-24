Crews knock down 2 fires in east Provo

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire & Rescue crews responded to two structure fires on the city’s east side early Thursday morning.

The first fire, a two-alarm, was on East 300 North, near Splash Summit Water Park.

“Fire crews from Station 22, Station 24, Springville, and Orem were released to respond to a second fire at an apartment complex two blocks north of the first fire scene,” says an agency statement released on Facebook.

“They were fast enough to catch a small fire in the recreation room/laundry facility starting in an electrical outlet.

“Their proximity and rapid response kept a more significant fire from happening. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The post added that “no occupants or fire personnel were injured in either incident. We all have a lot to be thankful for.”