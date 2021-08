OREM, Utah, Aug.13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm house fire in Orem Friday afternoon.

The incident is in the area of 189 W. 1720 North, according to initial reports.

A second home may also be involved, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Crews are currently on fire attack and the police department is evacuating surrounding residences.

