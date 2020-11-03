Crews on scene of wildfire burning near Leeds

LEEDS, Utah, Nov. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a wildfire burning near Leeds.

The Spirit Creek Fire was reported at 4:21 p.m. Monday approximately 1.5 miles northeast of Oak Grove Campground, said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

“Fire crews on scene are monitoring fire activity while aviation resources have been ordered due to the difficult access for ground personnel,” the tweet said. “Fire activity is creeping and smoldering through dead/down fuels with some isolated trees torching on the interior of the fire perimeter. Fire activity will likely increase in the afternoon as the relative humidity drops, but it is not expected to make significant movement.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire is estimated at 100 acres and zero percent contained.

No structures have been destroyed and none are threatened.

Oak Grove Campground and the Browse Guard Station are closed due to fire danger.

The blaze was caused by lighting, the tweet said.

