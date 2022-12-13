Oregon woman dies from injuries in tubing accident at Deer Valley Resort

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old Oregon woman died following a tubing accident Saturday night at Deer Valley Resort.

The woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m., after the resort had closed for the night, when they collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express, a resort spokeswoman said.

The woman’s friends called 911 and transported her to the base of the chairlift, where she was met by the Park City Fire District, Deer Valley officials said. The woman then was transported by medical helicopter to University of Utah Hospital, where she died from her injuries, resort officials said.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the guest’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” Deer Valley officials said in a statement. “Thank you to our local emergency responders for their medical care and assistance.”