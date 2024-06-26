Early primary results show Cox and Curtis with substantial leads

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Early voting results show Gov. Spencer Cox in the lead against challenger Phil Lyman and John Curtis running away from the field for his party’s nod for the U.S. Senate.



Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday with 18 of 29 counties reporting, Cox had garnered 150,457 votes to Lyman’s 103,018, or 55.98 percent to 38.33 percent.



Curtis had tallied 131,196 votes compared to 70,970 for Trent Staggs, 33,693 for Brad Wilson and 15,331 for Jason J. Watson.



Follow the primary outcomes at electionresults.utah.com.



The race for the party endorsement in U.S. House seat 2 was shaping up as tight contest with Celeste Maloy at 51 percent and Colby Jenkins at 46 percent, 36,845 tallies to 33,390.



Incumbent Blake D. Moore had a sizable lead against challenger Paul Miller for House seat 1.



The scuffle for House seat 3 was more evenly divided among five hopefuls with Mike Kennedy in the lead, followed, respectively, by Case Lawrence, Jr Bird, Stewart Peay and John “Frugal” Dougall.