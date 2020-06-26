Fire restrictions implemented at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah/Arizona, June 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions beginning at midnight on Thursday, until further notice.

“Due to hot, dry conditions, all wood-burning and charcoal fire use is prohibited, except campfires in provided rings or structures at campgrounds and picnic areas,” said a news release from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. “Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials down to mineral soil. As always, discharging, or using any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices is prohibited on all federal public lands.”

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns, and heaters are allowed, if they can be turned immediately on and off with no remaining burning material. Campfires are also permitted below the high-water mark of Lake Powell in areas devoid of vegetation.

“Weather conditions are becoming increasingly hot and dry and fire danger is increasing daily,” the news release said. “Visitors should use extra caution recreating on public lands when fire danger is increased. Please ensure your campfire is completely out before you leave, and all ignition sources are a safe distance away from vegetation to mitigate unwanted wildfires.”

To learn more about fire restrictions on other public lands in Utah, click here.